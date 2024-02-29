Last month, organisers of Country Fest Queensland in Australia announced that Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty would he headlining this year's event, due to be held in the coastal town of Bloomfield on March 30 and 31.

Now organisers have dropped Fogerty, who last played down under at the Byron Bay Bluesfest in 2012, from the lineup, and the musician says he's shocked by the decision.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fogerty will no longer be attending our Country Fest QLD Lineup 2024 Event,” said organisers in a statement. “We are working hard on a revised line up and will have more information coming soon."

Fogerty responded with a statement of his own, expressing confusion at the turn of events.

"I was ready to celebrate with you all for my one and only show this year in Australia when the Country Fest Queensland blindsided me yesterday by cancelling my appearance,” Fogerty wrote. “It was posted that I would not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances. Well, I can tell you, my friends, I was not the reason for the ‘unforeseen circumstances'.

“I was ready to come down there and excited to celebrate getting my songs back with all of you. Look for a further statement from me later today."

True to his promise, Fogerty returned to the internet mere hours later with a video in which he was unable to shed further light on the situation.

"This is especially for my Australian fans," says Fogerty, holding an acoustic guitar while a dog dozes at his feet. "There's a festival up in the northern part of Australia, and for some reason they say I'm not playing there. But as far as I know I'm ready, willing and able to play it.

"It's a big disappointment to me, what's going on right now. A shock, actually, because I was really looking forward to playing this concert up in Queensland. I feel sorry for the fans who had looked forward to it and planned on it. Me too! I don't know what to say. Some times things get complicated, beyond my grasp, anyway. I know I'll be in Australia soon, and I'll play for you then."

Fogerty then proceeds to play an acoustic version of Creedence Clearwater Revival's Bad Moon Rising, while the dog continues to doze.

Fogerty will bring his Celebration Tour to Europe this summer, where he has shows lined up in Belgium, Germany, Italy and France. For more details, visit John Fogerty's website.