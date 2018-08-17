John Carpenter to release Halloween soundtrack in October

Master of horror John Carpenter has announced that he’ll release the official soundtrack to the new Halloween movie later this year.

The film is due to hit cinemas from October 19 – and the soundtrack will launch on the same day on CD and digital platforms via Sacred Bones.

Carpenter also served as an executive producer and creative consultant on the film – the first title in the series that he’s been involved with since 1982’s Halloween III.

The soundtrack, which Carpenter created in collaboration with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, is said to pay homage to the original Halloween score from 1978 and will feature several new versions of the iconic main theme.

It will also incorporate synths, eerie piano-led pieces and “skittering electronic percussion.”

Davies says: “We wanted to honour the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used. We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”

Speaking about the experience of working on the film, Carpenter says: “It was great. It was transforming. It was not a movie I directed, so I had a lot of freedom in creating the score and getting into the director's head. I was proud to serve David Gordon Green’s vision.”

To mark the announcement, a short teaser trailer of the soundtrack has been released and can be seen below.

Halloween: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available for pre-order from the official Sacred Bones website.

Carpenter will head out on tour from October 11.

John Carpenter 2018 tour dates

Oct 10: Amsterdam Tivolivredenburg Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Oct 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Oct 13: Barcelona Auditorium Sitges, Spain

Oct 14: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Oct 16: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Oct 18: Newcastle Tyne Theatre, UK

Oct 19: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: Los Angeles Palladium, CA