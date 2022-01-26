Joe Satriani launches The Elephants of Mars album with epic Sahara single

Guitar wizz Joe Satriani has released a new single, Sahara. It's taken from his upcoming 18th studio album The Elephants of Mars, the follow-up to 2020's Shapeshifting, which will be released on April 8.

The album will be Satriani's first since signing to earMusic, and finds him determined to show that his time away from the road has been used well. “I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now,” he says.

“Some years ago, we were lucky to be the label chosen by Joe Satriani for the very fortunate Chickenfoot project,” says earMusic General Manager Max Vaccaro. “It was impossible not to notice and admire the dedication, the work ethic, and the monstrous talent in the recording studio and on stage.

“We knew, though, that he had the same ‘home’ for his solo music for decades and that, for him, being signed to a record company meant loyalty and belonging. It is with great joy and sense of responsibility that now, some years later, we welcome Joe for his first solo work with earMusic.

"We thank him for having written and recorded very special music that will make a lot of fans happy, and we like to think this will be the first of many great albums to come."

The album will be available in a number of different formats: a jewel case CD, a limited digipak CD (including 14 images created by Satriani), plus four double vinyl variants: black, orange, purple and pink. Full tracklist below.

The Elephants of Mars tracklist

1. Sahara

2. The Elephants of Mars

3. Faceless

4. Blue Foot Groovy

5. Tension and Release

6. Sailing the Seas of Ganymede

7. Doors of Perception

8. E 104th St NYC

9. Pumpin’

10. Dance of the Spores

11. Night Scene

12. Through a Mother’s Day Darkly

13. 22 Memory Lane

14. Desolatio