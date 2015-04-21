Cocker debut to be relaunched in his honour

Joe Cocker’s iconic 1969 debut album is to be relaunched in high-definition audio as a tribute to the late singer.

He died in December, aged 70, after a battle with lung cancer.

Now the Audio Fidelity company, which specialises in limited-edition SACD titles, have revealed their reissue of With A Little Help From My Friends, with a launch date to be confirmed.

They say: “Cocker performed his radical version of With A Little Help From My Friends at Woodstock, and the tune was included in the popular Woodstock documentary film. In 2001 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

“Besides the classic Beatles cover tune, the album includes brilliant interpretations of material from Bob Dylan and Dave Mason, as well as three originals.”

With A Little Help From My Friends is regarded as one of the most successful debut albums of all time. Cocker was joined in the studio by guitarists Jimmy Page, Henry McCullough and Albert Lee, keyboardists Tommy Eyre and Stevie Winwood, bassist Carol Kaye and several others.

Tracklist