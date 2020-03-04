Joe Bonamassa unveils new project The Sleep Eazys

Joe Bonamassa has unveiled his new project titled The Sleep Eazys.

The rock and blues guitarist will release the fully instrumental album Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell on April 10 through Provogue/J&R Adventures.

Bonamassa has teamed up with most of his touring band for the record, including Late Night With David Letterman percussionist Anton Fig, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, trumpet player Lee Thornburg, saxophonist Paulie Cerra, Jimmy Hall on harmonica and multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson.

They’re joined by Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins on backing vocals.

Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell is said to take a “slight departure” from the rest of the guitarist’s previous work and was recorded in honour of Bonamassa’s mentor Danny Gatton.

The album will include instrumental covers from artists including Gatton, Frank Sinatra, Tony Joe White, King Curtis and more.

Bonamassa says: “To be honest I have always wanted to do a record like this. But, to be even more honest I’m not sure I was ready both professionally and musically, until now.

“The time finally felt right to finally pay tribute to a mentor, a friend and one of the greatest guitarists of all time: the late great Danny Gatton.

“My time hanging out and jamming with Danny as a child shaped my playing and musical pathway more than just about anyone.”

To mark the album announcement, The Sleep Eazys have released the first single from the record in the shape of Bond (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service), which can be found below along with the Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell cover art and tracklist.

The Sleep Eazys: Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell

The Sleep Eazys: Easy To Buy, Hard To Sell

1. Fun House

2. Move

3. Ace Of Spades

4. Ha So

5. Hawaiian Eye

6. Bond (On Her Majesty's Secret Service)

7. Polk Salad Annie

8. Blue Nocturne

9. It Was A Very Good Year

Joe Bonamassa UK tour dates

Apr 25: Brighton Centre

Apr 27: Edinburgh Playhouse

Apr 28: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Apr 30: Gateshead Sage

May 01: Leeds First Direct Arena

May 02: Cardiff Motor Point Arena