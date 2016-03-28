Joe Bonamassa reveals Mountain Climbing studio clip

Joe Bonamassa has released a studio clip for his track Mountain Climbing.

The song features on the guitarist’s latest album Blues Of Desperation which was released last week via Provogue.

Bonamassa said of the album: “I want people to hear my evolution as a blues-rock musician – somebody who isn’t resting on accomplishments and who is always pushing forward and thinking about how music can evolve and stay relevant.

“Lyrically, you’ll hear the proverbial trains, mountains, valleys and other blues references about heartbreak and loneliness. But there are also some poignant moments about getting away from the stressful, crazy demands of life and losing yourself with your special someone.”

He’ll head out on the road this summer on the Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour, where he’ll pay tribute to the music of fellow guitarists Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

