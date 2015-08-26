Bonamassa details Radio City live pack

Joe Bonamassa has confirmed the release of a live pack recorded during his appearances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in January.

And he’s offering a free download of One Less Cross To Bear – get it now in return for your email address. A video of the performance is available to view below.

The two-night appearance marked another dream come true for the guitarist, who’d always wanted to appear at the iconic venue.

Bonamassa says: “I’m honoured by a lot of things in my career, but as a born New Yorker, getting the opportunity to play the world’s premier concert theatre will always be something to look back on and cherish.”

The resulting release, Live At Radio City Music Hall, is based around his half-acoustic, half-electric set. It includes over 75 minutes of music, two newly-recorded songs, nine previously unreleased live tracks, over two hours of video, a 45-minute documentary and a 40-page collector’s book.

Bonamassa tours the UK in October: Oct 21: Newcastle Metro Arena Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Arena Oct 25: Nottingham Capital FM Arena Oct 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Oct 28: Bournemouth BIC Oct 30: Brighton Centre Oct 31: Brighton Centre

CD tracklist

01. I Can’t Be Satisfied 02. One Less Cross To Bear 03. Living On The Moon 04. I Gave Up Everything For You, ‘Cept The Blues 05. Dust Bowl 06. Trouble Town 07. Still Water 08. Different Shades Of Blue 09. Happier Times 10. Never Give All Your Heart 11. Hidden Charms 12. Love Ain’t A Love Song 13. So, What Would I Do?

Video tracklist

01. Bite The Big Apple (titles) 02. Dust Bowl 03. Trouble Town 04. Still Water 05. Different Shades Of Blue 06. The Huckleberries - Introducing the acoustic band 07. Black Lung Heartache 08. Happier Times 09. Never Give All Your Heart 10. Hidden Charms 11. Living On The Moon 12. I Can’t Be Satisfied 13. Double Trouble 14. One Less Cross To Bear 15. Love Ain’t A Love Song 16. Introducing the Electric Band 17. “Happy Birthday Mom!“ 18. I Gave Up Everything For You, ‘Cept The Blues 19. So, What Would I Do? 20. Bite The Big Apple – 45 minute featurette