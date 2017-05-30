Watch Joe Bonamassa’s acoustic Drive video

Joe Bonamassa has released a video clip of an alternative take of his track Drive, taken from upcoming DVD Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening. See it above.
He played two shows at the iconic New York venue in January last year, and the performances were filmed and merged for the live pack, which is launched on June 23 in Blu-ray, 2DVD, 2CD and vinyl editions.
His band starred big-name musicians including cellist Tina Guo, percussionist Hossam Ramzy, pianist Reese Wynana and multi-instrumentalist Eric Bazilian.
Bonamassa says: “Despite being among the most ambitious things I’ve done – I played with a nine-piece acoustic band – it came out great. It was a typical Joe freak show.”
He’d previously released Song Of Yesterday from the live set. Full tracklist can be seen below.
Joe Bonamassa: Live At Carnegie Hall tracklist
- This Train
- Drive
- The Valley Runs
- Dust Bowl
- Driving Towards The Daylight
- Black Lung Heartache
- Blue And Evil
- Livin’ Easy
- Get Back My Tomorrow
- Mountain Time
- How Can A Poor Man Stand Such Times And Live
- Song Of Yesterday
- Woke Up Dreaming
- Hummingbird
- The Rose