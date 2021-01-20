Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn in: The Rock World reacts

As new US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office today, musicians the world over took to social media to react.

"Everything about today has been absolutely beautiful and perfect" tweeted Sons Of Apollo, Winery Dogs, Transatlantic, Flying Colors, LTE, Metal Allegiance, Neal Morse Band, Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold and Twisted Sister drummer Mike Portnoy, reacting to the successful inauguration of a new team to manage America. "I’ve shed many tears of joys so far and haven’t felt this kind of hope and optimism in a long time. Congratulations and Thank You President Biden and Vice President Harris."

Portnoy wasn't alone in posting upbeat reactions to the transition of power. "The Presidential Exorcism has begun!" tweeted Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, while Dee Snider said, "I loved President Biden's speech, but he should have ended with, 'Now let's get to work!'"

E-Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt stuck a note of caution, tweeting, "While the general mood is exuberance regarding the resilience of our system, my thoughts are how close we came to losing it, how it shouldn’t be so fragile, and my hope that all the loopholes and flaws in our system get fixed in a permanent way so this can never happen again."

Perhaps Michael Des Barres said it best: "The American flag means a lot to me. You mean a lot to me. The tragedies and the victories mean a lot to me. Passion and rationale mean a lot to me. The truth means everything to me. Fuck smoke, mirrors, greed and prejudice. God bless America."

