Job For A Cowboy reveal Sun Eater

Job For A Cowboy will release fourth album Sun Eater in November – and they believe it makes them sound like an all-new band.

They’re trailed the follow-up to 2012’s Demonocracy with lead track Sun Of Nihility. It’s described as containing “futuristic tones, a wider spectrum of textures and an emphasis on ancestral song construction.”

Guitarist Tony Sannicandro says: “This album came together very smoothly. We had the concept beforehand. I took a much more melodic approach than on Demonocracy, focusing on the structuring and layering that would complement the story to my ears.”

Producer Jason Suecof adds: “This band is composed entirely of top-notch musicians and they’re clearly at the top of their game. The album has got feeling – and it’s fucking brutal.”

Sun Eater is released on November 10 via Metal Blade Records.

Tracklist