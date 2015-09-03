Jo Harman releases Found A Place EP

Jo Harman has released her first new music since 2012.

Found A Place is Harman’s first studio release since debut Dirt On My Tongue and is available only on gatefold digipack CD. Two versions are available – a standard five-track EP and a deluxe edition which includes a second disc containing a 60-minute live concert recording.

The EP will be available at Harman’s upcoming shows and via PayPal on address info@bigiam.co.uk subject to availability.

The track Two Shades Of Hope will be available on the cover CD of the next issue of The Blues Magazine.

Harman returns to America this month to work on her second album, slated for a March 2016 release.

Found A Place tracklist

Lend Me Your Love

Two Shades Of Hope

Found A Place

Father And Son

I Can Let Go Now

Jo Harman Talks to The Blues Magazine Show