Jo Harman Talks to The Blues Magazine Show

“I’m being totally honest with you here,” says Jo Harman, “the blues community really needs to self regulate, it needs to get a lot more fussy.” The gloves are off for the singer in the next issue of The Blues Magazine.

After two whirlwind years since the release of her Dirt On My Tongue album, Harman is looking across the water to get her second record ready with plans to write and record in her spiritual home of Nashville. As she tells Blues Magazine: “I can’t wait to go back there, I want to do all the music sights, I really want to go to the Country Music Hall Of Fame.”

The latest album is expected early next year, but until then enjoy the interview she did with Big Boy Bloater on The Blues Magazine Show for Team Rock where she talked about what gospel, soul and Aretha Franklin mean to her.

“Aretha’s been a huge influence on my life, I started singing along to her songs in my teens, I discovered music through her, she really was the gateway to soul music and gospel for me.“

To read the full interview with Jo Harman then pick up issue 24 of The Blues Magazine, which hits the stands on September 11. If you can’t wait that long then click on the link below to read about Hartman’s hard to get hold of live collection.

Jo Harman: Live At The Royal Albert Hall