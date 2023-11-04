Watch Jimmy Page make his first live appearance in 12 years at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

Jimmy Page surprises the audience at the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with a performance of Link Wray’s Rumble

Jimmy Page made his first live appearance in 12 years with a surprise appearance at the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

The former Led Zeppelin guitarist was part of a tribute to late rock’n’roll guitarist Link Wray, who was inducted into the Hall Of Fame at this year’s ceremony, held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 4.

Page appeared in a video tribute to the guitarist, who died in 2005, alongside Iggy Pop, the late Jeff Beck and The Band guitarist Robbie Robertson, who passed away earlier in 2023.

After the video finished, Page himself appeared onstage holding his iconic double-necked Gibson to play Wray’s signature song, Rumble. 

Page’s last appearance onstage was in 2011, when he made a guest appearance with Roy Harper at London’s Royal Festival Hall, duetting on the song The Same Old Rock

At the same ceremony, singer and guitarist St Vincent cover Kate Bush‘s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), in honour of the British singer, who was also inducted.

Bush did not attend the ceremony, instead sending a letter explaining her absence.

Bush wroter: “I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it. The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent.” 

The singer also paid tribute to Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s longtime lyricist, who received the Award For Musical Excellence.

“I poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me. That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!”

John himself presented Taupin with the award, saying: “Our success story is what it is, you all know. Through the years we grew and we grew and we grew. We climbed mountains that we never thought were possible to climb, and we scaled heights that we never thought were possible to scale.

“And throughout that time, we never ever really had an argument. He was disgusted with my behavior, yes, that’s a given. But to this day, we are still growing as a partnership.”

The full list of artists inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year are Kate Bush. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine and The Spinners. Link Wray and hip hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc were inducted into the Musical Excellence category, while Bernie Taupin, Al Kooper and Chaka Khan were given the Award For Musical Excellence. 

