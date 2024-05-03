“Duane Eddy twanged the thang in the late 50s and 60s and you can hear his character sound appearing throughout the decades of popular music.” Jimmy Page pays tribute to the 'Titan of Twang'

Jimmy Page has paid a touching tribute to Duane Eddy, the rock 'n' trailblazer and guitar hero, who passed away earlier this week.

Led Zeppelin's former bandleader, producer and guitarist posted a message of condolence on Instagram, saluting both Eddy's character and influence.

"I am sad to hear of the passing of Duane Eddy," Page posted. "I first saw him perform at the Granada in Kingston in November 1963 and topping the bill that evening was Gene Vincent.

"In 2011, I spoke to Duane on the radio from the BBC Studios as the producers had prepared a link up with him in Nashville. Duane was hosting a tribute programme to Les Paul and we discussed the massive pioneering contribution that Les had presented to the world.

"More recently, in 2018, I had the chance to meet Duane and his wife as he performed at the London Palladium alongside Richard Hawley. He was introduced to the stage that night by Whispering Bob Harris and it was a pleasure to get the chance to meet him: he was such a lovely man.

"Duane Eddy twanged the thang in the late 50s and 60s and you can hear his character sound appearing throughout the decades of popular music. He will be missed and my thoughts are with his family. RIP, Duane."



Eddy died of cancer on Tuesday (April 30) at the Williamson Health Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee.



"Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakable signature ‘Twang’ sound," read a statement released by the musician's family. "He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed."

