Jimmy Page and Alan Parsons Project vocalist John Miles dead at 72

John Miles, who had a Top Three hit with the song Music in 1976, and who also worked with Jimmy Page and the Alan Parsons Project among others, has died after a short illness, aged 72, his family have confirmed.

In a short statement they said: "We are devastated to have to announce that ‘Mr Music’, John Miles sadly passed away peacefully after a very short illness . He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express. We kindly ask you to respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time. He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind . You were our first love and will be our last. Our Husband, Father, Grandfather and hero . We Love you . Xxx"

John manager, Cliff Cooper also added: "The UK has lost one of its most talented musicians. John famous for his worldwide hit “Music was my first love and it will be my last” died peacefully in his sleep with his family at his bedside.



"John played alongside a plethora of artists from Tina Turner, Jimmy Page, Joe Cocker to Andre Botticelli amongst many others. As John's manager and friend for over 50 years, John was not only so kind and gentle but a brilliant musician and songwriter on the world stage. John leaves behind his wife Eileen married 50 years, two children and two grandchildren.



"Grief is the price we pay for love. He will be greatly missed, but his music will live on forever."

Miles was signed to Decca Records in 1975, for whim he releases four notable albums, Rebel (1976), Stranger In The City (1977), Zaragon (1978) and More MIles Per Hour (1979). He also featured on four Alan Parsons Project albums, Tales Of Mystery And Imagination (1976), Pyramid (1978), Stereotomy (1985) and Gaudi (1987) as well as Eric Woolfson's Freudiana album.

Miles toured regularly with Tina Turner, for whom he sand and played guitar, and featured on Jimmy Page's 1988 solo album Outrider and the subsequent world tour.

In 1990, Miles participated in the UK heat of A Song For Europe, coming second with the song Where I Belong.



