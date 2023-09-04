"This is a truly global moment we want to share with fans": Jimmy Fallon is interviewing The Rolling Stones about new album Hackney Diamonds, and you can submit your questions for the band

The Rolling Stones will discuss their forthcoming studio album Hackney Diamonds in a world exclusive interview in east London with Jimmy Fallon on September 6, and they want you to be a part of it. Well, some of you, anyway.



“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the band say in a statement about the event.

A trailer for the interview is now on YouTube, and can be watched below: the band are also seeking questions from fans worldwide, and say, 'Submit your questions in the comments below (including name & your country)'.

The band have been having fun with the roll out of the announcement of what will be their first full-length studio release since 2016's Blue & Lonesome covers album, and their first album of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.



After teasing their long-awaited 24th studio album via a cryptic advertisement placed in the Hackney Gazette, an East London newspaper, the English rock n' roll legends posted a 14-second-long augmented reality video clip of their iconic logo above an entrance to a New York subway station, promising, "A new Stones era Worldwide".



They then shared a 16 second snippet of a new song, Don't Get Angry With Me on a bespoke website but many fans reported that the page fails to load, or that they were greeted by error messages, and the Stones' twitter feed has been filled with angry fans since the launch. The band's account responded to complaints by answering with the song title: "Don't get angry with me."



The global times for the September 6 livestream are as follows: 2.30pm BST; 6.30am PST; 9.30am EST; 10.30am BR; 3.30pm CET; 10.30pm JST, and 11.30pm AEST.