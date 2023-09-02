The Rolling Stones release snippet of new song Don't Get Angry With Me but people are angry with them anyway

The Rolling Stones have released a 16 second snippet of a new song, Don't Get Angry With Me, but appear to have underestimated the amount of web traffic that the new song would generate, which – rather ironically – has angered fans eager to hear it.

Earlier today, the band launched a new website, dontgetangrywithme.com, which plays the song. Many fans are reporting that the page fails to load, or that they're greeted by error messages, and while perseverance does appear to pay off – giving fans access to the 16-second teaser – the Rolling Stones' twitter feed has been filled with angry fans since the launch. And, in what will surely turn out to be the punchline in some kind of hilarious meta joke, whoever's been manning the band's account is responding to complaints simply by answering with the song title: "Don't get angry with me."

Fans of the band who happen to be web developers will also be delighted to learn that the new website's source code features the band's iconic logo rendered as a piece of ascii art, with "Good things come to those who wait" written beneath.

But don’t be angry with me.. https://t.co/CAX5muP8hYSeptember 2, 2023 See more

Last week the Rolling Stones launched what appears to be a stealthy publicity campaign for their long-awaited 24th studio album via a cryptic advertisement placed in the Hackney Gazette, an East London newspaper. The advert purported to be for a company called Hackney Diamonds, a glass repair business, and featured a sales blurb that referenced three song titles by the band.

And yesterday, the band posted a 14-second-long augmented reality video clip of their iconic logo above an entrance to a New York subway station, promising that "A new Stones era Worldwide" would be beginning on September 6.

We await further developments.