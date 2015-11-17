Jethro Tull stream Commercial Traveller

Jethro Tull track Commercial Traveller has been made available to stream.

The previously unreleased song features on Too Old To Rock ’N’ Roll: Too Young To Die!: The TV Special Edition, which is released on November 27.

The collection features a previously unreleased re-recorded version of the album which was originally planned for a UK TV special. The package also includes flat transfers of the 1976 record, TV footage, outtakes and bonus tracks.

Ian Anderson says: “Here we are with a slight return to the heady years of 1976 and the notion that you’re never too old to rock and roll.

“Remixed by Steven Wilson and unleashing upon an unprepared fan base the additional tracks, TV show recordings as well as other goodies, this collection brings back memories for me at any rate.

“Unfortunately, some memories have not returned to their rightful owner as I have little recollection of even recording the additional archive tracks. But there they are in glorious analogue multi-track form so it must have really happened.

“Enjoy and suck in the heady air of the seventies and promise not to laugh at the silly cozies and the hair-sprayed mane.”

The album is available for pre-order.

Anderson and Tull man Martin Barre will play next year’s inaugural A New Day festival, which takes place at Mount Ephraim Gardens, Kent, UK on August 5-7, 2016. Tickets are on sale via the event’s website.