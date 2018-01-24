Jesse Leach teases his hardcore punk project The Weapon

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has teased his new hardcore punk project The Weapon in a short video.

Leach posted the clip on his Instagram feed and says: “The Weapon, my hardcore punk project, will be dropping two songs soon.

“Some clips of the back up vocals getting recorded and some sneak peak of some demos. This is a band formed for the love of the music and for all of us to be able to jam and eventually play some shows.

“Four dudes having fun making some noise! Recorded at Dark City Studios in Yonkers, NY, with my dude Andy Mass at the controls – he’s also our drummer.”

Killswitch Engage are also working on the follow-up to 2016’s Incarnate, which is expected to be released later this year. They’ll hit the road with Anthrax and Havok later this month for a run of shows across North America.

Leach’s other project Times Of Grace reported last month that they were in the studio working on the follow-up to 2011’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man.

Jan 25: Montreal Metropolis,QC

Jan 26: London Music Hall, ON

Jan 27: Stoudsburg Sherman Theatre, PA

Jan 28: Richmond The National, VA

Jan 30: Tampa Janus Landing, FL

Jan 31: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Feb 02: Milwaukee Club Stage, WI

Feb 03: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Feb 05: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Feb 06: Birmingham Iron City Music Hall, AL

Feb 08: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Music Hall, TX

Feb 09: Lubbock Lonestar Pavilion, TX

Feb 10: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Feb 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Feb 13: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Feb 14: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 16: Boise Revolution, ID

Feb 17: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 19: Edmonton The Ranch, AB

Feb 20: Grande Prairie Revolution Place Casino, AB

Feb 21: Calgary Mac Hall, AB

Feb 23: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Feb 24: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Sioux City Anthem Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Feb 27: Joliet The Forge, IL

Mar 01: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Mar 02: Rochester The Dome, NY

Mar 03: Worcester Palladium, MA

Mar 04: Portland State Theater, ME

