Jerry Cantrell shares third single from solo album Brighten, the epic Siren Song

Currently on hiatus from Seattle grunge legends Alice In Chains, Jerry Cantrell has dished up a third preview of his forthcoming solo album Brighten in the form of the moody, melancholic Siren Song.

Having already teased Brighten, due for release on October 29, and the guitarist’s first full-length solo release since 2002’s Degradation Trip, with the release of singles Atone and Brighten, Siren Song finds the 55-year-old musician on meditative form, counting his blessings and saluting caring companions who’ve steered him away from the abyss even as friends and peers have fallen. “In my dark you are the light,” he muses at one point. “When I'm wrong you are the right.”

Brighten was recorded with film composer Tyler Bates (300, John Wick) and long-time engineer Paul Fig, alongside a cast of musicians including Guns N' Roses' bassist Duff McKagan, former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato on backing vocals, former Dillinger Escape Plan and Marilyn Manson drummer Gil Sharone, Paul McCartney drummer Abe Laboriel, Jr., pedal steel guitarist Michael Rozon, and Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ. The album was mixed by Joe Barresi, who's previously worked with Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Slipknot, Alice In Chains, Monster Magnet and many more.



“Music is a magical thing,” Cantrell recently told American Songwriter. “I got that at an early age, and I still know and believe it, I still see evidence of it. So, hopefully, this record can add another little chapter to the rock’n’roll book.”