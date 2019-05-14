Jered Threatin’s former bandmates win legal case against him

Last year, Jered Threatin, aka Jered Eames, caused a stir in the rock world following his disastrous UK and European tour.

Threatin and his band played to empty halls, with it later emerging that Eames had faked a publicist to entice venues to book him and his band, while dubious websites associated with the vocalist and guitarist were all registered at the same domain registrar around the same time.

Following the mess, Eames issued a statement on Twitter, insisting that the joke was on us and that he had “turned an empty room into an international headline" adding: “If you are reading this, you are part of the illusion.”

But as the dust settled on the tour, guitarist Joe Prunera and drummer Dane Davis slapped a lawsuit on Eames and his wife Kelsey, with Metal Sucks reporting that the pair were successful in their case at a small claims court in California.

Prunera and Davis – who quit the band as the tour tumbled into chaos – had been looking to recoup money they lost on the road, including missing wages, food and living expenses and the cash they spent on flights back to the US from Europe.

Metal Sucks report that Prunera was awarded $10,000 along with court fees totalling $250. Davis was awarded close to $4000.

Davis’ mother also sued Eames and his wife after she lent her son the cash to return home. She also flew to Ireland to see her son play and was awarded just over $4000.

Because Eames and his wife failed to attend the court hearing, a default verdict in favour of Prunera and Davis and his mother was handed down.

It’s reported that the legal papers were sent to the Eameses on February 6, but those were returned to sender unclaimed on March 1. Kelsey was then served notice in person for both her and her husband by a private process in late March at the same address where the papers had originally been sent.