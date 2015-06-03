Jenny Hval streams Apocalypse, Girl

Jenny Hval has released a stream of her third album Apocalypse, Girl in full ahead of its release next week.

Hear all 10 tracks via the New York Times.

The Norwegian progressive pop singer revealed lead track That Battle Is Over in March, saying: “It’s inspired by a great wish to sing karaoke. These songs are flat like that. They’re so direct that there’s no background. Trying to create one makes the song more shallow – or worse, makes the listener obsolete.”

Apocalypse, Girl arrives via Sacred Bones on June 8. Hval plays a four-date residency at Oslo’s Black Box Teater, before a European tour including five UK dates:

Jun 10: London Royal Festival Hall (with Perfume Genius)

Jun 11: Manchester Gullivers

Jun 12: Brighton The Hope & The Ruin

Jun 13: Cardiff UK Clwb Ifor Bach

Jun 14: London Cafe Oto

Jun 17: Amsterdam Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 18: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

Jun 19: Paris Espace B, France

Jun 20: Cologne Stadtgarten, Germany

Jun 22: Berlin Kantine am Berghain, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Kampnagel, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Jazzhouse, Germany

Aug 25: San Francisco, Chapel, US

Aug 27: Portland Mississippi Studios, US

Aug 28: Vancouver Cobalt, Canada

Aug 29: Seattle Barboza, US

Sep 1: Minneapolis, 7th St Entry, US

Sep 3: Chicago Constellation, US

Sep 4: Toronto Drake, Canada, US

Sep 5: Montreal Bar le Ritz, Canada, US

Sep 6: Brooklyn Rough Trade, US

Sep 8: Philadelphia Boot & Saddle, US

Sep 9: Washington DC9, US

Sep 10: Raleigh, Hopscotch Festival, US

Sep 11: Richmond Strange Matter, US

Sep 14: Atlanta Mammal Gallery, US

Sep 16: Austin Holy Mountain, US

Sep 17: Dallas Three Links, US

Sep 19: Phoenix Valley Bar, US

Sep 20: Los Angeles The Echo, US

Apocalypse, Girl tracklist