Wayne ends The War Of The Worlds

A final date has been added to Jeff Wayne’s last-ever The War Of The Worlds tour.

The trek – based on his acclaimed 1978 concept album – will now open at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena on November 27, in addition to the 16 previously-announced appearances in the following weeks.

The final live version stars Liam Neeson in 3D holography, Jason Donovan, Brian McFadden and others – and sees the story’s author HG Wells brought to life by Scottish actor Callum O’Neill.

Wayne says: “I decided it was time to give Wells a chance to have his say on why he wrote the first science fiction story ever. He’ll be seen and heard in three riveting scenes – aged 33, 53 and 79 – spanning the end of the 19th century and two subsequent world wars.”

The first tour took place in 2006 with a virtual Richard Burton and many of the voices from the original album, which has sold over 15 million copies and spent over 330 weeks in the UK album chart to date. Tickets for the 2014 shows are on sale now via thewaroftheworlds.com or LiveNation.

Nov 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Nov 28: Liverpool Echo Arena

Nov 29: Glasgow Hydro Arena

Nov 30: Manchester MEN Arena

Dec 02: Nottingham Arena

Dec 03: Newcastle Arena

Dec 05: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 06: Leeds Arena

Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 10: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 11: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 13: London O2 Arena (matinee)

Dec 13: London O2 Arena (evening)

Dec 14: Brighton Centre

Dec 15: Brighton Centre

Dec 16: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam, The Netherlands