Wayne ends The War Of The Worlds

A final date has been added to Jeff Wayne’s last-ever The War Of The Worlds tour.
The trek – based on his acclaimed 1978 concept album – will now open at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena on November 27, in addition to the 16 previously-announced appearances in the following weeks.
The final live version stars Liam Neeson in 3D holography, Jason Donovan, Brian McFadden and others – and sees the story’s author HG Wells brought to life by Scottish actor Callum O’Neill.
Wayne says: “I decided it was time to give Wells a chance to have his say on why he wrote the first science fiction story ever. He’ll be seen and heard in three riveting scenes – aged 33, 53 and 79 – spanning the end of the 19th century and two subsequent world wars.”
The first tour took place in 2006 with a virtual Richard Burton and many of the voices from the original album, which has sold over 15 million copies and spent over 330 weeks in the UK album chart to date. Tickets for the 2014 shows are on sale now via thewaroftheworlds.com or LiveNation.
Tour Dates
Nov 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Nov 28: Liverpool Echo Arena
Nov 29: Glasgow Hydro Arena
Nov 30: Manchester MEN Arena
Dec 02: Nottingham Arena
Dec 03: Newcastle Arena
Dec 05: Birmingham LG Arena
Dec 06: Leeds Arena
Dec 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 08: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Dec 10: Bournemouth BIC
Dec 11: Bournemouth BIC
Dec 13: London O2 Arena (matinee)
Dec 13: London O2 Arena (evening)
Dec 14: Brighton Centre
Dec 15: Brighton Centre
Dec 16: Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam, The Netherlands