Jeff Labar reveals solo band line-up

Cinderella guitarist Jeff Labar has recruited bassist Jasmine Cain and her band to back him on his solo tour dates.

Labar turned to the musicians from his hometown of Nashville for the tour in support of debut solo album One For The Road.

Cain’s band includes drummer Zach Ballard and guitarist Benjamin Johnson.

Labar tells Hot Metal: “I’ve never been the frontman, the singer of a band before, but I’m going to try it out November 15 in Indianapolis and a couple more shows in December.

“But I think next year I might start hitting it hard with my bass player, who is Jasmine Cain. She’s a bass player in my video No Strings and she’s a great singer, songwriter, performer and artist in her own right.

“Basically, her band is backing me up. They’re taking me under their wing. Jasmine and I have been crossing paths for years and we finally got to work together in my video. We’re going to put it to the test live.”

One For The Road was released on August 26 via Rat Pak Records.

