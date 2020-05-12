Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp launch video for cover of John Lennon's Isolation

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have released a video for their recording of John Lennon's 1970 song Isolation. The footage was shot at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival last September.

“Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year," says Beck. "We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true ‘isolation’ that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it.

“You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic."

Depp, who also plays with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Hollywood Vampires, adds, "Jeff Beck and I recorded this song Isolation last year, as our take on a beautiful John Lennon tune. Lennon’s poetry – ‘We’re afraid of everyone. Afraid of the Sun!’ – seemed to Jeff and me especially profound right now, this song about isolation, fear, and existential risks to our world.

"So we wanted to give it to you, and hope it helps you make sense of the moment or just helps you pass the time as we endure isolation together."

The pair's version of Isolation was first released last month, and joined on the single by long-time Beck collaborators Vinnie Colaiuta on drums and Rhonda Smith on bass.

Like most musicians, Beck was recently forced to postpone his UK tour. Rescheduled dates are currently being worked out, with further details to be revealed in due course. All tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled concert dates.