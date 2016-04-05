Jeff Beck album set for summer release

Jeff Beck will release a new studio album this summer, he’s revealed.

The as-yet-untitled record will be his first in six years and arrives on July 15. Meanwhile, he’s confirmed his autobiography Beck01 will be issued on July 12.

He has also added a number of dates to his upcoming tour. His summer tour includes a show at the Hollywood Bowl on August 10 during which he will celebrate 50 years in the music business.

Announcing Buddy Guy as his support act for select dates, Beck said: “Sharing the stage and this moment with Buddy is a dream for me. His live concerts are legendary and the music world would be a very boring place without his influence.”

Jeff Beck Summer Tour 2016

Jul 19: Port Chester Capitol Theatre , NY

Jul 20: New York Theater At Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 22: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Jul 23: Atlantic City Borgata Spa & Resort Even Center, NJ

Jul 24: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Jul 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 27: Vienna Wolf Trap For The Performing Arts, VA

Jul 29: Canandaigua Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 30: Rochester Hills Meadow Brook, MI

Jul 31: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Aug 03: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 05: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

Aug 07: Englewood Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 10: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Aug 11: Santa Ynez Chumash Casino, CA

Aug 12: Pala Casino, CA

Aug 14: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 16: San Francisco Masonic Auditorium, CA

Aug 17: Santa rosa Wells Fargo Center For The Arts, CA

Aug 18: Jackson Rancheria Casino Hotel, CA

Aug 20: Goldendale Maryhill Winery, WA

Aug 21: Seattle Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre, WA