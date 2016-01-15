JD & The Straight Shot to tour UK

JD & The Straight Shot have announced a five-date UK winter tour.

The run of shows kick off later this month and have been scheduled in support of their latest album Ballyhoo!, out on February 26.

The band are led by executive chairman of New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Jim Dolan. And he says the band’s numerous support slots for the Eagles in the past have stood them in good stead for their own headline shows.

Dolan tells The Blues Magazine: “The Eagles shows were wonderful for us because it was a real test of your stage grit. You have to get up there and win the audience over.

“The places were huge. I think the biggest Eagles audience was in Atlanta, where we walked on stage to 45,000 people. You have to sharpen your showmanship, put on your best show. Getting comfortable with that was important.”

In addition to the winter dates, JD & The Straight Shot have also been lined up to play the Cornbury Music Festival, Oxford, on July 8. Ballyhoo! is available for pre-order.

The full interview with Dolan features in the latest issue of The Blues Magazine – out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Jan 27: Stroud The Convent

Jan 28: Sheffield The Rocking Chair

Jan 30: Glasgow Oran Mor

Jan 31: Belfast The Empire

Fe 01: London The Forge

Jul 08: Oxford Cornbury Music Festival

JD & The Straight Shot Ballyhoo! tracklist