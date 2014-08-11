Jasta joins Suicide Silence for Last Breath

Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta joined Suicide Silence on stage to perform his band’s track Last Breath.

The collaboration came on the Hartford, Connecticut leg of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival and the moment was caught on camera, with Jasta dedicating the track to former Suicide Silence frontman Mitch Lucker who died in 2012.

Suicide Silence covered the Hatebreed track on the special edition of their latest album You Can’t Stop Me, which was released last month and the deathcore outfit were delighted Jasta could join them on stage, saying: “Thanks Jamey for rocking’ out with us on Last Breath.”

You Can’t Stop Me is the band’s first album since the death of Lucker, who was killed in a motorbike smash in November 2012. He was replaced by Eddie Hermida and the band say the tragedy shaped the album. “Mitch left behind a set of lyrics with the title You Can’t Stop Me, says Guitarist Mark Heylmun. “It gave us chills and we knew we had the title and the title track.”

Following their current tour, Suicide Silence are heading to the UK in November for four dates, while Hatebreed say if their London show with Volbeat sells out in November, they’ll stage a 20th anniversary party gig the following night.

Suicide Silence tour dates

Nov 14: Birmingham The Asylum

Nov 15: Newcastle Riverside 1

Nov 17: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 18: Leeds The Cockpit