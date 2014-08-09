Jasta's party vow to Hatebreed fans

Hatebreed frontman Jamie Jasta has promised the band's fans that if their London show with Volbeat sells out in November, they'll stage a 20th anniversary party concert the following night.

The band haven’t yet had time to mark the milestone properly, and he doesn’t think it’ll happen until 2015 – so the night of November 18, during their autumn UK tour, is the only chance they’ll have.

Speaking ahead of Hatebreed’s Ronnie James Dio Stage set at Bloodstock last night, Jasta told TeamRock: “We were going to do this whole hoopla, then the schedule got so crazy. I don’t know if there’s going to be time. If there is, it’s going be next year.”

But he added: “I urge everyone to buy tickets to our London show with Volbeat. If that shows sells out we’ll do a totally different set at our own headline show the following day.

“So if you want to see us do a 20th anniversary set, buy the tickets to Volbeat. Hopefully we can do cheaper tickets the next day.”

Nov 14: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Nov 16: Manchester Academy

Nov 17: London Roundhouse

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramid

Nov 20: Norwich UEA