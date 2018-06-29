Jason Aalon Butler releases new song for DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Metal

The Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler has released a new solo track titled Fact Check for the Dark Nights: Metal comic from DC.

The song was produced by Emimem producer Mike Elizondo and former Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates.

“We are beyond excited to have Jason be a part of this project," says Tyler Bates. "We knew his high energy and punk rock aesthetic would be a perfect fit for the Dark Nights: Metal music we wanted to make. Jason took it over the top!”

“There is a reason why Tyler is where he is in his career and his artistry, he was one of the most enthusiastic, risk-taking, boundary pushers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with," says Jason Butler. “He reminded me that you don’t win by playing by the rules, you win by making your own. I got all the time in the world for Tyler Bates. He a real one.”

The graphic novel is now available to purchase from Amazon.

The Fever 333 play Islington O2 Academy on August 22 and Reading festival on August 24.