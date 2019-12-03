Japan’s Lovebites return with new album and video for When Destinies Align

Japanese outfit Lovebites have launched a video for their brand new single titled When Destinies Align.
The 4K promo is the first taste of music from their upcoming studio album Electric Pentagram, which will arrive on January 31 through JPU Records.
Speaking about the record title, bassist Miho says: “Lovebites is an electric pentagram. A pentagram is a five-pointed star consisting of five lines. It’s been an emblem that’s adorned amulets and talismans since ancient times as a symbol of protection.
“That’s why we felt Electric Pentagram is the perfect title for this album. We are five points brought together to protect heavy metal.”
Lovebites scooped the Metal Hammer Golden God award in 2018 for Best New Band, with Miho joined in the lineup by vocalist Asami, guitarist Midori, drummer Haruna and keyboardist/guitarist Miyako.
Lovebites: Electric Pentagram
1. Thunder Vengeance
2. Holy War
3. Golden Destination
4. Raise Some Hell
5. Today Is The Day
6. When Destinies Align
7. A Frozen Serenade
8. Dancing With The Devil
9. Signs Of Deliverance
10. Set The World On Fire
11. The Unbroken
12. Swan Song
