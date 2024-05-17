AC/DC have played the first show of the Power Up tour as new bassist Chris Chaney joins the party - watch videos

AC/DC have resumed touring for the first time since the Rock Or Bust trek ended at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, back in September 2016. The band took to the stage tonight (May 18) at the 62,000-capacity Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen for the first date in a run of 24 European shows.
AC/DC's first show since last year's one-off appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA, was also the first for new bassist Chris Chaney, who's stepped in to replace Cliff Williams, but otherwise it was business as usual, with If You Want Blood (You've Got It) and Back In Black opening the show, and the traditional For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) rounding off an explosive evening.
Indeed, AC/DC's if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it philosophy extended to the running order, with the songs played at Power Trip identical to those performed in Gelsenkirchen, albeit with the setlist slightly rearranged: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Chirp arrived earlier in the set, and You Shook Me All Night Long showed up later. Full set below.
Fan-shot footage of the band's intro and first two songs can be watched below. The next show on the tour is in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.
AC/DC: Gelsenkirchen setlist
If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
Back In Black
Demon Fire
Shot Down in Flames
Thunderstruck
Have A Drink On Me
Hells Bells
Shot In The Dark
Stiff Upper Lip
You Shook Me All Night Long
Rock 'N' Roll Train
Shoot To Thrill
Sin City
Givin' The Dog A Bone
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
Dog Eat Dog
High Voltage
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be
Riff Raff
Highway To Hell
Whole Lotta Rosie
Let There Be Rock
Encore
T.N.T.
For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
AC/DC: Power Up tour dates
May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany
May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy
May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain
Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain
Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands
Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany
Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany
Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland
Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany
Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany
Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia
Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany
Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany
Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany
Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium
Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France
Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland