AC/DC have played the first show of the Power Up tour as new bassist Chris Chaney joins the party - watch videos

AC/DC have resumed touring for the first time since the Rock Or Bust trek ended at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, back in September 2016. The band took to the stage tonight (May 18) at the 62,000-capacity Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen for the first date in a run of 24 European shows.

AC/DC's first show since last year's one-off appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA, was also the first for new bassist Chris Chaney, who's stepped in to replace Cliff Williams, but otherwise it was business as usual, with If You Want Blood (You've Got It) and Back In Black opening the show, and the traditional For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) rounding off an explosive evening.

Indeed, AC/DC's if-it-ain't-broke-don't-fix-it philosophy extended to the running order, with the songs played at Power Trip identical to those performed in Gelsenkirchen, albeit with the setlist slightly rearranged: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Chirp arrived earlier in the set, and You Shook Me All Night Long showed up later. Full set below.

Fan-shot footage of the band's intro and first two songs can be watched below. The next show on the tour is in Gelsenkirchen on Monday.

AC/DC: Gelsenkirchen setlist

If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Back In Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down in Flames

Thunderstruck

Have A Drink On Me

Hells Bells

Shot In The Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

You Shook Me All Night Long

Rock 'N' Roll Train

Shoot To Thrill

Sin City

Givin' The Dog A Bone

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

Dog Eat Dog

High Voltage

Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be

Riff Raff

Highway To Hell

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock

Encore

T.N.T.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

