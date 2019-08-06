James ‘Munky’ Shaffer to miss the next 5 Korn shows

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has revealed he will miss the next five Korn shows, starting with tonight’s performance in Wantagh, New York.

The band are on the road with Alice In Chains and Underoath, but Munky will be spending the next week with his wife Evis Xheneti as they await the birth of their daughter.

Munky says: “Since our family is waiting any day now for the birth of our daughter, I won't be performing from Tuesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 11. I'll be back in Detroit.

“I’m going to miss you all very much on those dates. But, you're in great hands with our close friend and brother JR Bareis who is filling in for me – and of course the rest of Korn who will carry the load.

“Thank you to all of our fans for your understanding and support.”

Korn are preparing to release their new studio album The Nothing on September 13 through Roadrunner/Electra. The follow-up to 2016’s The Serenity Of Suffering will feature the lead singles You’ll Never Find Me and Cold.

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

Korn: The Nothing

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure

Korn: The Nothing

Korn return with The Nothing – their first album since 2016's The Serenity Of Suffering. The record features the lead tracks You'll Never Find Me and Cold.View Deal

Korn and Alice In Chains 2019 US tour

Aug 06: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Aug 07: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Aug 09: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Aug 10: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

Aug 11: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug 13: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Aug 14: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Aug 16: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug 17: KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, PA

Aug 18: Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Aug 20: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Aug 21: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Aug 23: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Aug 25: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Aug 27: Isleta Amphitheatre, Albuquerque, NM

Aug 30: FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Aug 31: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 02: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Sep 04: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA