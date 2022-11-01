James Hetfield dressed up as Stranger Things' Eddie Munson for Halloween

It's been the biggest metal story of 2022, and inexplicably, it's still dishing up surprises. Over summer, social media went wild for the epic appearance of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in season four of Stranger Things, leading to weeks of hype for both the track and for Joseph Quinn, the actor who played Stranger Things' lovable resident metalhead, Eddie Munson.

Back in July, Metallica even filmed a special play-a-long version of Master Of Puppets synched with the now iconic Stranger Things scene, and the band would finally meet Joseph Quinn a few weeks later, jamming the track backstage with him at this year's Lollapalooza festival.

Now, Metallica frontman James Hetfield has paid the ultimate tribute to Quinn by actually dressing up as Eddie Munson for Halloween!

"Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween!" says a caption posted alongside a photo of James, fully Munson'd up courtesy of a mullet wig, leather jacket and battle vest as he throws the horns. The photo was shared late last night (October 31) on Metallica's Instagram account, sending fans into a frenzy (and, predictably, drawing out a few moaners along the way).

Check out the image in all its glory below.

Metallica commented on the excitement caused by the Stranger Things/Master Of Puppets scene on July 5, noting: "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it"

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away," they continued. "It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

"It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."