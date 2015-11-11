Jakko Jakszyk Guests On The Prog Magazine Show

Jakko Jakszyk is Philip Wilding’s guest on the Prog Magazine Show on TeamRock.com…

Jakko will be talking about the recent Thrak reissue that he worked on with Crimson mainstay Robert Fripp as well as the recent King Crimson world tour. Expect to hear plenty of King Crimson music tonight as well as material from the likes of Opeth, Rush, Circuline, Steven Wilson, Caligula’s Horse, Twice Bitten and more.

Because of this evening’s Classic Rock Awards and resultant show, the Prog Magazine Show will air on TeamRock tomorrow at 11pm. However you will be able can hear it right now in the On Demand section.

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening. or you can catch up On Demand. You can listen via the TeamRock app for iPhone and Android, or via the radio player you’ll find at the bottom of the Prog website.

Happy listening…