Jadis announce pre-orders for Medium Rare 2

Jadis have announced that their forthcoming compilation release, Medium Rare 2, is now available for pre-order. The original Medium Rare was released in 2001. Now a new follow-up, featuring some new and previously unreleased material, alongside live, remixed and reworked older tracks, is to be released.

"After Jadis having had such a great 2018 with the release of More Than Meets The Eye 25 and the success of the gigs in the Spring we aim to add to that this year with the release of Medium Rare 2 and a few shows later in the year," Jadis mainman Gary Chandler tells Prog. "We had such a great time playing live again after a 6 year hiatus that we are eager to get out again. We had as much fun with the travel and off stage antics as we did with playing the tunes and also I was amazed by the amount of people who have followed us for many years still turning out to see us.Long may it continue."

More pre-order information can be found at the band's website. The full tracklisting is:

1. There's A Light - recorded during our brief yet very successful return to gigging earlier last year.

2. Truth From The Lies - a new unreleased track

3. No Sacrifice - edited and remixed with replayed drums and keyboards.

4. What Kind Of Reason - remixed and edited version from Fanatic.

5. Standing Still - remixed version from Photoplay.

6. Photoplay - a completely revamped , reworked and extended version of this instrumental from Photoplay which now has drums and bass added.

7. Daylight Fades - recorded live earlier last year .

8. Hear Us (End Section) - recorded live earlier last year

9. Animated - a new unreleased instrumental track

10. Your Own Special Way - a cover of the Genesis song from Wind & Wuthering. Myself and Martin have been playing this at some of the house gigs

11. Comfortably Numb - our take on the Pink Floyd classic recorded at one of our garden gigs back in 2001. This is remastered from the Alive Outside CD from 2001.