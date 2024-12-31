"There's a nod to Thin Lizzy's unmistakable dual guitars in there": Gary Moore's son Jack Moore releases debut solo single In My Shoes

By
( )
published

Jack Moore's In My Shoes is inspired by the relationship between parents and their sons

Jack Moore onstage with Joe Bonamassa in 2011
Jack Moore onstage with Joe Bonamassa at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2011 (Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Redferns)

Jack Moore, the son of late former Thin Lizzy guitarist and solo star Gary Moore, has released his debut solo single, In My Shoes. The new single, a blues with a mournful Gaelic tinge, was written with singer Quentin Kovalsky, whose album Melancholand Drive was released earlier this year.

"In My Shoes was inspired by the relationships between parents and their sons, and how they guide you through life," says Moore. "It explores the themes of the values they imbue in us, and how we put them to practice in our own lives. We’re proud of how the song came out and we hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.

"I worked on the track with Quentin while we had been paying tribute to my father around Europe with shows. We discovered that we shared musical inspirations so doing our own original project was natural. I think it’s the start of an identity that we’re comfortable with going for.”

"The guitar and classic sound fit well with our style. I think my father would have loved this song. There’s a nod to Thin Lizzy’s unmistakable dual guitars in there too, and I think it’s very much up my father’s street in terms of style."

Moore got his break playing live with his father in 2008, and has since shared stages with the likes of Thin Lizzy, Deep Purple, Joe Bonamassa and Otis Taylor.

In addition to touring with the Gary Moore Tribute Band, who released the Moore Plays Moore Acoustic album in 2021, Moore Jr. also contributed to Bob Daisley's 2018 tribute album Moore Blues For Gary (A Tribute To Gary Moore), playing the solo on This One's For You.

Moore is also a member of Los Angeles-based indie-folk trio Smith Lyle & Moore, alongside producer Andrew Smith and Tyler Lyle from synthwave band The Midnight.

In My Shoes - YouTube In My Shoes - YouTube
Watch On
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 38 years in music industry, online for 25. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.