Jack Moore, the son of late former Thin Lizzy guitarist and solo star Gary Moore, has released his debut solo single, In My Shoes. The new single, a blues with a mournful Gaelic tinge, was written with singer Quentin Kovalsky, whose album Melancholand Drive was released earlier this year.

"In My Shoes was inspired by the relationships between parents and their sons, and how they guide you through life," says Moore. "It explores the themes of the values they imbue in us, and how we put them to practice in our own lives. We’re proud of how the song came out and we hope people enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it.

"I worked on the track with Quentin while we had been paying tribute to my father around Europe with shows. We discovered that we shared musical inspirations so doing our own original project was natural. I think it’s the start of an identity that we’re comfortable with going for.”

"The guitar and classic sound fit well with our style. I think my father would have loved this song. There’s a nod to Thin Lizzy’s unmistakable dual guitars in there too, and I think it’s very much up my father’s street in terms of style."

Moore got his break playing live with his father in 2008, and has since shared stages with the likes of Thin Lizzy, Deep Purple, Joe Bonamassa and Otis Taylor.

In addition to touring with the Gary Moore Tribute Band, who released the Moore Plays Moore Acoustic album in 2021, Moore Jr. also contributed to Bob Daisley's 2018 tribute album Moore Blues For Gary (A Tribute To Gary Moore), playing the solo on This One's For You.

Moore is also a member of Los Angeles-based indie-folk trio Smith Lyle & Moore, alongside producer Andrew Smith and Tyler Lyle from synthwave band The Midnight.

