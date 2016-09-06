Jack Bruce London tribute show set for October

The life and music of Jack Bruce is to be celebrated at a one-off show in London next month.

An Evening For Jack, held at the city’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 25, marks the two year anniversary of the late Cream bassist’s death in 2014, aged 71.

Following on from last year’s tribute show, which featured Ginger Baker, Ian Anderson, Phil Manzanera and more, the event will host a number of special guests that the late Cream bassist worked with throughout his career. They will be announced in due course.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Nordoff Robbins and Jack’s favourite local charity, East Anglian Children’s Hospices.

Jack’s musician son Malcolm says: “This will be a celebration and a musical journey through my father’s life. His musical interests were diverse, but through it all shines his personality, his individual approach to song writing and his trailblazing abilities as a bass player, singer and improviser.

“From his love of the blues, to music beyond categorisation, we will be celebrating his openness as a musical personality and the sheer joy he had with music in the moment. We will be taking a walk through the major aspects of Jack’s career, from the early days touring with bands like the Graham Bond Organisation, through to Cream and beyond.”

Tickets go on sale on September 9 on Ticket Web.

Jack Bruce: Ever Meet Hendrix?