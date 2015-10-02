Iwrestledabearonce in $20k robbery

Iwrestledabearonce have been the victims of a robbery, they’ve confirmed.

They lost their trailer in Denton, Texas, last month, containing gear and merchandise with a value of over $20,000.

The band have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $7500 so they can tour the US as planned later this month.

Iwrestledabearonce say: “Our bass player Ricky was moving the van and trailer from one safe storage space to another and parked the van overnight in a church parking lot – the same place used every time we have a stop in this town.

“The theft was discovered the next day on the 21st, and reports were filed. The police have informed us that recovering any of this is extremely unlikely.”

Fans have already raised close to $5000 of the amount. The band say: “Thank you so much for helping us out in our time of need.”

The band released their fourth album entitled Hail Mary earlier this year via Artery Recordings.