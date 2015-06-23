Iwrestledabearonce: Hail Mary

Making as much sense as trying to taste the number nine, Iwrestledabearonce are at it again with their signature brand of nonsensecore.

From the pummelling drums to the techy spider running up and down the fretboard to the howling – yet at times majestic – vocals, metal’s favourite oddballs are back and weirder than ever.

At 45 minutes, it’s a sonic journey that sits on that thin line between torture and a rave. But perhaps that’s the point? It’s so unrelentingly ludicrous that both are options and yet both still don’t fit. In a world of cookie-cutter bullshit, it’s relieving to know that no such shape exists to replicate this monumental racket that represents one of M Night Shyamalan’s cheese dreams. There are hints of metalcore, grindcore, djent, tech and electro, but as soon as you find a hook to latch onto, it’s thrown off a cliff. Hail Mary is an adventure, but instead of rocking with Bill and Ted it sounds like being hooked up to the Matrix on a dial-up connection.