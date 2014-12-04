Iwrestledabearonce announce 4th album in the works

Iwrestledabearonce have announced their fourth album will be released next year via Artery Recordings.

The California-based metalcore outfit’s last album, Late For Nothing, was issued in 2013. Like their first two efforts, it was out on Century Media.

The band announced the news in a video on their Facebook page, using a computer-generated voice. It says: “Hi, we’re making a new album which will be released through Artery Recordings in 2015. Heavy breakdowns, blast beats. Love Iwrestledabearonce.”

It will be the band’s second album with singer Courtney LaPlante, who replaced Krysta Cameron in 2012.