"It still excites me and breaks my heart." Trent Reznor reflects on 30 years of Nine Inch Nails masterpiece The Downward Spiral

By Stef Lach
Trent Reznor is in a reflective mood as Nine Inch Nails' classic album The Downwards Spiral turns 30

Trent Reznor has marked the 30th anniversary of the release of Nine Inch Nails' masterpiece The Downward Spiral with a reflective statement saying he still finds the album exciting and heartbreaking.

NIN's second album was released on 8 March 1994 and went on to become a quadruple platinum selling record in the United States and also achieved massive success around the world.

It spawned the singles Closer and March Of The Pigs and influenced a string of bands in the years that followed its release.

Reflecting on its 30th anniversary, NIN mainman Reznor says in a statement posted on the band's website and social media accounts: "Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention. Has it really been that long, old friend?

"I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28-year-old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart. Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon."

The story behind The Downward Spiral is notorious, not least due to where it was made. Reznor chose to write and record at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles – the site where actress Sharon Tate and four others were brutally murdered on August 8, 1969, by four members of the Charles Manson family. 

Reznor was said to have been fascinated by the history and the lingering feeling of evil. The band intentionally placed the mixing board and main control area in the exact location of the couch where Tate was found murdered, according to the band's then drummer drummer Chris Vrenna.

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 