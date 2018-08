Simon McBride has revealed details of a new digital single, taken from an album due out next year.

The guitar icon says the track It’s Not Over has an “AC/DC meets Black Keys kinda vibe”.

He adds: “The song is called It’s Not Over and is something I wrote for a new album I’m working on. We thought it would be fun to release this track now. The album will be finished next year.”

The track will be available digitally from Monday, September 1 and is available to preview now on iTunes.