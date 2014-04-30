It's a new acoustic track from Wednesday 13

The Murderdolls frontman is bringing his Undead, Unplugged album to the UK next month ahead of its release in July, and we're exclusively streaming the new acoustic version of Haunt Me.

Wednesday 13’s acoustic album and tour will span his entire career from Frankenstein Drag Queens to Murderdolls to his solo material, and from what we’ve heard here it should be a really interesting experience. Especially as he’s playing some seriously intimate venues – who wouldn’t want to be serenaded by the b-movie loving horror punk hero? Check out full UK tour dates below: