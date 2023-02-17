It looks like Ghost are about to kill off Papa Emeritus IV in new Chapter 16 video Tax Season

Ghost have dropped the latest installment of their ongoing video story – and it hints that current frontman Papa Emeritus IV will be killed off soon,.

In the video, titled Chapter 16: Tax Season, Papa is seen sitting on a sofa playing an old school video racing game bizarrely based on the 1989 movie Driving Miss Daisy when Sister Imperator calls him to ask what he’s doing.

After some tax-related banter, Imperator informs Papa that a second indoor show at LA’s Kia arena has been added to the end of their upcoming US tour in August and September.

As they talk, Papa is distracted by the sight of mysterious consigliere Mr. Saltarian wheeling a glass coffin past his door.

When Papa asks Imperator if they’re having a spring clean, she ominously replies. ‘That wasn’t an old coffin… that‘s a brand new additional coffin”. adding: “Remember, Jesus is coming.”

After she leaves, Papa returns to his game, only to be greeted with the words: “Game over”.

In a previous video that dropped at the end of last year, Mr Saltarian told Papa Emeritus IV, “The shows are scheduled, I know when your time is up.”

Fans are speculating that the final LA show will signal the end of Papa Emeritus IV’s time in Ghost – something reinforced by the Message From The Clergy that accompanies the Tax Season video: “We wish to inform you that in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”’

AUG 02: Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA

AUG 04: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA

AUG 05: BECU Live at Northern Quest, Airway Heights, WA

AUG 07: USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley City, UT

AUG 08: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

AUG 11: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, MO

AUG 12: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, WI

AUG 14: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

AUG 15: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

AUG 16: PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

AUG 18: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

AUG 19: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

AUG 20: Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT

AUG 22: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

AUG 23: The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

AUG 24: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

AUG 25: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

AUG 27: Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

AUG 29: CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, Simpsonville, SC

AUG 30: Daily’s Place, Jacksonville, FL

AUG 31: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

SEP 02: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman, The Woodlands, TX

SEP 03: Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX

SEP 05: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX

SEP 07: Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

SEP 08: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

SEP 11: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

SEP 12: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Support on all dates except the LA shows comes from Amon Amarth