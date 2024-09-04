"It certainly rocks!" Nick Fletcher announces new album A Longing For Home

Guitarist Nick Fletcher, known for his solo work as well as his contributions to the John Hackett Band has announced he will release his latest band-based guitar album in October.

Fletcher will release A Longing For Home, the follow-up to last year's acclaimed Quadrivium album, on October 12, and the guitarist is at pains to stress he refuses to be pigeonholed musically.

"I've stopped labeling it as anything. i.e rock, prog, jazz, classical, fusion," Fletcher says. "It's just MUSIC which I hope people will enjoy listening to. Previous to this I released four recordings of classical guitar music. What does that mean? Music played on a classical guitar. However that's an utterly useless way of expressing the music, because it's inspired by so many musical forms it renders the term classical as misleading. So with everything I'm currently creating as progressive or fusion etc... is equally misleading. I just hope it will bring listening pleasure to anyone who is open to not listening with pre-determined thoughts about what to expect!! Mind you it certainly rocks!!

"We live in an age where we can listen to any music from any era or any genre at the touch of a screen, so those musical boxes and stereotypes are no longer relevant to describe anything and musicians can be influenced by literally any musical form. It's interesting to remember that not so long ago the only time you heard music was when the band came to town or in a concert hall. How alien is that!"

Pre-orders for the new album haven't opened yet but you can view the new artwork below.

(Image credit: Press)