Issue 15 of The Blues is on sale today

The cover of the new issue of The Blues pays tribute to Johnny Winter, with the help of his biographer Mary Lou Sullivan, Joe Bonamassa and Walter Trout. The Texan legend passed away in July at the age of 70.

Not only was Johnny the blue’s greatest slide guitarist, he also saved Muddy Waters’ from depression and early retirement helping the blues icon record the best music of his career; three of the best blues albums ever cut - Hard Again, I’m Ready and King Bee.

Also in the new issue:

Nine Below Zero: the iconic original line up of the Brit R&B legends will tour later this year to celebrate their 35th year. We have an exclusive interview and photoshoot with the four original members.

**Joanne Shaw Taylor: **an exclusive interview with the Black Country blues star - now relocated to Chicago - on the recording of a stunning new blues and soul album - cut in Memphis with legendary Stevie Ray Vaughan producer Jim Gaines.

Philip Sayce has spent the last two years shooting the shit with Little Richard, getting stuck in lifts with Buddy Guy and being accused of shagging sheep. Between all that, the Canadian bandleader has found the time to record Influence: the spooky masterpiece set to make him a household name…

Brian Setzer: the Stray Cats legend talks about the influence of blues on rockabilly music in celebration of a killer new album.

Danny Bryant: not many musicians would wait to promote their latest album to do a favour for a friend, but then British blues star Danny Bryant had a great role model. The British bluesman talks about his powerhouse new record Temperature Rising, staying open to influence, and walking in Walter Trout’s big shoes.

23 greatest live blues albums: B.B. King’s Live At The Regal; Muddy Waters’ At Newport 1960; Live at Montreux 82 & 85 by Stevie Ray Vaughan; Live Wire/Blues Power by Albert King; Beware Of The Dog by Hound Dog Taylor and more…

Jimmy Thomas: Albert King mentored him, Ike Turner made him. Blues, R&B and Northern Soul legend Jimmy Thomas tells The Blues of a life well travelled.

Crow Black Chicken play authentic blues-rock like they mean it – even though they’re from Ireland, hardly the blues capital of the world. Joel McIver meets the band that Americans just can’t understand…

Buyer’s Guide: Eric Clapton

Matt Andersen: Performing up to 200 shows a year, Matt Andersen has kind of work ethic that would make Joe Bonamassa blush. The Canadian blues guitarist and songwriter will be touring the UK and Europe this autumn and playing tracks from his new album, Weightless.

Malaya Blue: Once upon a time there was a top studio vocalist, who sang on hits for Universal Records, Ministry of Sound and many more. Then Malaya Blue saw the light and now she has embraced the world of jazz and blues as her stunning debut album, Bourbon Street, proves.

Eric Johnson is widely recognised as one of the most skilled and imaginative guitar players in the world today. From his breakthrough record Ah Via Musicom in 1990 to his just released album Europe Live, he’s spent the better part of a quarter of century delighting audiences the world over with his startling emotive fret board acrobatics. Growing up as he did in Austin, Texas, Johnson was fortunate enough to enjoy a front row seat to watch and learn at the feet of some of the greatest blues artists of the twentieth century. We recently talked to him about how he first discovered the blues and how it continues to shape his sound.

Free CD: 12 New Tracks from Joe Bonamassa, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Phillip Sayce, Danny Bryant and more

