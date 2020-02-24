Is Marilyn Manson teasing his new album?

Marilyn Manson has posted a cryptic message on Instagram that could be a teaser for his upcoming new album.

Under an image of what appears to be a neon-coloured ECG scan of a heartbeat, Manson writes: “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…”. According to Google, the Latin phrase translates as “All Deaf, And Now You Hear Me”.

Several hastags appear under the caption, including #everyonewillsuffernow, #blacksabbathbornagain, #antichristsuperstar, #2020 and #youhavenoideawhatiscoming.

Whether the post is teasing a brand new album or even an Antichrist Superstar tour or reissue isn’t clear.

However, the singer has been working on the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down with country-rock star Shooter Jennings.

Asked by Revolver in 2019 if he had a name for the record yet, Manson responded: “It's still to be determined, but I think it’s the album that should be called Marilyn Manson."

He explained: “I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it's sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head. All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.

“I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair.

"That's sort of a dramatic explanation of it! But it is full of drama. I wouldn't compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything. It’s like I've focused everything into one spot, finally.”