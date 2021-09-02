Iron Maiden's Senjutsu gets a deep dive on the Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR

The biggest metal album of 2021 has finally arrived, and it's time to go in deep. Merl and Jonathan dissect the 17th studio album from Iron Maiden, Senjutsu, discussing Maiden's journey over the past two decades and how it's led them to this point, why they're never going to be the band that smashes out 10 five-minute bangers, the best songs on the album, how The Writing On The Wall represents Maiden's most interesting single in years, how Darkest Hour's Winston Churchill lyrics represent a unique take on an increasingly divisive character, how Death Of The Celts feels like the ultimate Clansman sequel and much, much more.

