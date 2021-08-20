The new issue of Metal Hammer is an Iron Maiden Senjutsu spectacular

The latest issue of Metal Hammer is an Iron Maiden Senjutsu spectacular.

Featuring the ultimate interview going inside the biggest album of 2021, Iron Maiden return to the cover of Metal Hammer for the first time in three years to celebrate their long-awaited new album, Senjutsu.

As well as an exclusive new interview with the band, their producer Kevin Shirley and Samurai Eddie illustrator Mark Wilkinson, going inside Senjutsu like never before, the magazine also comes with an exclusive gatefold cover, giant Eddie poster, Iron Maiden fridge magnet and Belshazzar's Feast art print. Basically, you need this magazine in your life.

Also inside the latest issue of Metal Hammer are brand new features with Alien Weaponry, Employed To Serve, Carcass, Health, Dordeduh, Between The Buried And Me and much, much more.

(Image credit: Future)